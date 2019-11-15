Court
Carpenter charged for alleged attempted rape of six-year-old
November 30, 2020 11:30 am
The 29-year-old carpenter who allegedly attempted to rape a six-year-old child over the weekend will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.
The incident occurred in Nakasi during a drinking party on Saturday.
The man has been charged with one count of attempted rape.
Police say the victim was alone inside the living room watching television while her parents were drinking with others when the alleged offence happened.
