Bench warrant issued for Baba

A bench warrant has been issued for Jale Baba after he failed to appear in the Suva Magistrates Court this morning.

Baba had recently pleaded guilty to charges of publishing falsified Voter Lists and false information on Facebook in 2018, knowing it was untrue.

It is alleged that between August 1st and October 15th last year, he made false statements on social media by publishing falsified voter lists and other false information related to the voter lists on Facebook, which he knew to be false.

The case will be called again on Thursday.