Alleged knife attackers to take plea on Monday

Two men who allegedly attacked three people in Mead Road Housing in Nabua earlier this year will take their plea on Monday.

Tevita Badogo and Eroni Bale appeared in the Suva High court today.

The two are jointly charged with one count of damaging property, one count of criminal trespass, two counts of grievous harm, one count of acts with intent to cause grievous harm, and one count of theft.

It’s alleged the two accused forced their way into a Public Rental Board flat and attacked six people in January.

Two victims allegedly suffered knife wounds in the incident.

They have been further remanded in custody.

The matter has been adjourned to Monday.