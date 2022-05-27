Alleged fraudsters front court

Swetha Shayal Singh (From left) and her husband David Morrison Christopher.

40-year-old David Morrison Christopher who is charged alongside his wife Swetha Shayal Singh for soliciting money has been remanded in custody.

Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George this afternoon refused bail for Christopher, while Shayal Singh has been granted bail on the ground that she is a first offender.

Christopher and Shayal Singh are charged with allegedly soliciting more than $230,000 from a 60-year-old woman between June 2020 and January 2021.

Magistrate George has ordered Christopher to stay in police custody as he has four other similar matters before the court.

For this case it’s alleged that Christopher contacted the victim through WhatsApp pretending to be a foreign investor expressing his interest in entering a partnership to invest in buying properties for rent in Fiji.

After establishing contact, he allegedly managed to solicit money from the victim which were remitted through more than 70 transactions through a mobile money transfer service and on-line bank transfers.

The online bank transfers were allegedly remitted through Christopher’s wife’s account.

The police prosecution informed the court that the money solicited has not been recovered.

The Acting Chief Magistrate says the amount involved is substantial and given that four other files against Christopher are before the court, a formal bail application is required.

Christopher stood up in court saying the money was for charity while pleading the Magistrate to grant him bail claiming his mother is sick.

However, Magistrate George stated that Christopher should have thought of his family first before committing the alleged crime.

He will reappear in court for bail hearing next Friday.

Meanwhile, the other four matters against Christopher before the court allegedly happened between August and October last year.