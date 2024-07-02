Alleged burglar face court

Suva court

A man from Saivou in Ra was produced in the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday for his alleged involvement in a burglary in Suva in March of this year.

It is alleged he stole items worth approximately $1500 from a family residing at an apartment on Bau Street.

A woman and her two children were at home at the time of the alleged burglary, and she later took to social media to describe what transpired the next morning.

The 34-year-old accused has been charged with one count of theft.

He has been further remanded at the Totogo Police Station due to other pending investigations alleging his involvement.