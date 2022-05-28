Accused box used to move contrabands

[File Photo]

Acting Chief Magistrate Waleen George has instructed Fiji Corrections Service Officers to be vigilant while bringing suspects and accused to court.

Magistrate George says officers need to check the accused box every time they bring a remand prisoner or a convicted person to court.

She highlighted that in the past weeks the accused box has been used to move contrabands.

Article continues after advertisement

Magistrate George says some known people to the accused or the convicts come to court early and leave contrabands in the accused box.

She adds this is later picked up by the accused when they take the stand.

Magistrate George stresses that she expects prison officers to adhere to the approach when they come in court.

She says the officers must check the accused box and keep a close watch on the accused from the side when the case proceeds.