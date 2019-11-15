Home

Accused appears in court for allegedly selling minor

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 12, 2020 11:02 am
An unemployed man from Nabua, Suva appeared in the Magistrates Court for allegedly selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Simione Tugi was arrested by the Totogo Operations team on Monday.

The 29-year-old man is alleged to have sold the victim who was 16-years-old at the time, on two separate occasions to two different men, for the purpose of sexual intercourse.

The offence was committed between January and February 2015 in Nabua.

The man faces one count of selling minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Tugi today indicated that he wants to seek legal aid assistance.

He has been remanded in custody until tomorrow.

