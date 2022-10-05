Abduction suspect remanded

Ledua Vakaloloma in court today.

A teenager charged with two counts of abduction and four counts of an act with intent to cause grievous harm has been further remanded in custody.

Ledua Vakaloloma pleaded not guilty to the five charges this afternoon before Magistrate Indula Ratnayake.

This matter is about the alleged abduction case in Raiwaqa over the weekend.

The prosecution informed the court that one of the victims in this alleged abduction case is still admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

Magistrate Ratnayake ruled that this was a case of public interest and that the safety of the community could be compromised if Vakaloloma is released.

He has ordered the accused to file a proper bail application and for the prosecution to respond to the application after it’s filed.

Vakaloloma waived his right to counsel and opted to represent himself in this matter.

He also informed the court that he did not commit the alleged offences and that he was not guilty.

The 19-year-old said he was only forced to be the driver on the day of the alleged incident.

He also asked the court if this matter could remain in the Magistrates Court.

This case has been adjourned to October 18th.