23 charged with disobedience of lawful order

23 Fijians appeared at the Nasinu Magistrate Court this morning for allegedly breaching the curfew and lockdown measures in place amid COVID-19.

Each has been charged with one count of disobedience of lawful order.

20 people have been granted bail and have each received a $200 bail term.

The remaining three were juveniles and were released on fresh bail.

More people are expected to appear in court in the coming days for allegedly breaching the curfew and lockdown measures.

