14 youngsters get bail as curfew imposed

Fourteen juveniles between the ages of 12 and 17 years, who are alleged to have been part of the brawl in Nabua on Monday, have been granted bail by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

They were jointly charged with the 45 men who appeared at the Police Academy earlier today.

The juveniles have been ordered to report to the Nabua Police Station every Wednesday and Saturday and a 6pm to 6am curfew has also been imposed on them.

They will reappear on November 11.