Man alleged to have sexually assaulted boy denied bail

A 52-year-old man charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy has been denied bail by the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

Aiyub Khan is charged with 1 count of sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have taken place from April to November last year in Nadi.

In court, the Prosecution strongly objected to bail stating that the case is of public interest and also because the accused resides close to the victim.

The case will be called again on the 24th of January.