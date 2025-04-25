Court remands Savusavu officers on rape charges

Two police officers from the Savusavu Police Station have been remanded by the Labasa Magistrate Court this afternoon.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Amelia Vavadakua charged with one count each of rape.

The duo is represented by the Legal Aid Commission.

It is alleged that between April 12 and 13, from 8pm to 4pm, the two officers unlawfully had carnal knowledge of a 17-year-old girl from Savusavu.

It is alleged the two conducted this act somewhere around Savusavu town.

However, no disclosures on the case have been received by the DPP, nor any medical reports or findings documents, and all information on the case is yet to be finalized.

The two have been remanded at the Vaturekuka Remand Center, and the case has been transferred to the Labasa High Court and will be called on May 5.

