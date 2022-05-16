Court order part of the referral pathway

A court order is last option for the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation’s Child Service Unit.

Permanent Secretary, Jennifer Poole says with every child abuse or negligence case received by the Unit, they refer the matter to relevant stakeholders by the referral pathway unit.

During this time, the child who is the victim can be taken away from their parents for their benefit depending on the nature of the case.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our social workers or welfare officers would go out and investigate the cases, and make the referrals. So usually they work with the family, there can be temporary care, there can be counselling, referrals to Police and the final referral would be where we would undertake court order to move the child if the child is in danger.”

Poole says the unit continues to work with the family to help provide the support needed for the benefit of the child.

The Child Services Unit database recorded 1719 child cases in 2020 and 1518 cases in 2021.