Court discusses transfer provision on Saneem’s case

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva and the counsels representing former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem had discussions in court today on the provisions in the law for the transfer of the matter against the latter to the High Court.

Both parties are on the same page that three fundamental issues raised by Saneem’s counsel should be heard in the High Court.

These include the electoral act under which the FICAC had powers to investigate and prosecute Saneem, the breach of his fundamental human rights as it is alleged that while he was in custody, certain things happened as per the allegation, and the appointment of John Rabuku as Acting DPP to sanction charges.

Saneem is charged with receiving corrupt benefits.

It is alleged that while serving as Supervisor of Elections between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, he unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain.



Both the counsels today agreed to make submissions on the 28th of this month on the transfer of the fundamental issues that were raised.

Following this, the case will be called again on the 4th of next month for clarification or if any questions arise that need to be ironed out before a decision is made.

Meanwhile, the matter of consolidation of Saneem’s case with that of former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum will also be called on the same day.

Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.

It is alleged that he authorized the government to pay taxes for Saneem without the required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.

He was excused from court today.