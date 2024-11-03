Couple questioned by police

A couple who were involved in quarrel at a park in Nadi have been questioned by police.

The woman was seen struggling on the ground with her husband by her side while their child stared in despair, after which the man was seen carrying their child and running after the woman in a moving bus.

It was captured in a video that was circulated on social media.

Divisional Police Commander Western Division Iakobo Vaisewa says police officers intervened and took the couple in for questioning at the Namaka Police Station.

Vaisewa says the woman stated that they were arguing over a matter within the family, but she refused to lodge a complaint or pursue further with the matter.

The police officers have reminded the couple to resolve their issues in an amicable manner for the sake of their child and family.