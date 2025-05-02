Couple charged over drug, cash seizure

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Two people, including a man and a woman, will front court today jointly charged with the alleged possession of illicit drugs and cash of over $20,000, believed to be from proceeds of crime.

The two were arrested following a joint raid conducted on Tuesday at their home in Laucala Beach by the Southern and Central Serious Organized Crime and Intelligence Unit, Fiji Police K9 Unit, and Fiji Detector Dog Unit.

According to police, on the day of the raid, officers produced a search warrant whereby K9 capabilities were deployed and gave an indication of the substances later confirmed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Further search conducted resulted in the discovery of more than $20,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime.

The two have been jointly charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs and one count of being in possession of property believed to be proceeds of crime.

The two will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court as all court proceedings are currently being facilitated there.

