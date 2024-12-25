Council workers get special Christmas bonus

[Source: Supplied]

This Christmas, Nasinu Town Council workers have something extra to celebrate, a special sick leave bonus.

This is the first time in many years that they have received such a benefit.

The bonus comes as a result of an agreement between the workers’ union and the Council, with strong support from the coalition government.

Article continues after advertisement

Nasinu Town Council Chair Felix Magnus shared that the bonus was part of a Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier this year between the Council and the union.

The bonus stems from a claim made by the union earlier in the year. After productive discussions, the Council’s board approved the agreement, recognizing the hard work of its employees.

Magnus expressed his pride that the workers would be able to share this bonus with their families during the festive season.

He also thanked the Coalition Government for providing the necessary budget support to make this bonus possible.

The bonus, he said was a reflection of the Council’s commitment to rewarding its employees and improving their well-being.

As the workers take home this holiday bonus, it brings a sense of warmth and appreciation for their dedication throughout the year, making this Christmas even more special for them and their families.