Council targets gender equality in leadership

Women’s contributions to tourism are vital for growth, culture, sustainability and development, yet they face barriers to leadership roles.

Deputy Prime Minister and Chair of the Pacific Tourism Council of Ministers Viliame Gavoka highlighted that while women are well-represented in tourism, they predominantly occupy lower-level positions.

He says that the tourism council is collaborating with the Pacific Tourism Organization to create strategies aimed at addressing this disparity.

Gavoka has also announced plans for targeted training programs to equip women with the necessary skills and knowledge to secure leadership positions.

“I believe there are certain cultural aspects to this that we need to, we need to come to terms with, as part of the Pacific, and I think the dialogue is already there, we should continue with the dialogue.”

However, Gavoka pointed out that the multiple responsibilities women shoulder often hinder their ability to pursue higher-ranking roles.

Pacific Tourism Organization Chairperson Adela Aru reflected on the success of the first Women in Tourism Talanoa session which helped strengthen partnerships and provided valuable insights from other countries on supporting women in the sector.

“It is the first event but it is something that the endorsement at the Board and also at the Council level is to give a space for women in tourism to elevate and discuss issues that are relevant to developing the sector of tourism through the leadership of women in tourism.”

Aru stressed that empowering women and fostering their leadership will create a more inclusive and prosperous tourism industry, benefiting communities across the region.