Council takes action to tackle youth issues

The Nasinu Town Council is tackling critical community issues.

Under Executive Chair Felix Magnus, the Council will launch the ‘Hands across Nasinu’ initiative next Friday.

This community-driven movement will address youth unemployment, crime prevention, and drug abuse while promoting early intervention, mentorship, and civic pride.

Magnus says with youth unemployment in Nasinu at 20–25 percent, dropout rates around six percent, and rising youth crime, urgent action is needed.

Inspired by successful models in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the UK, the initiative aims to create opportunities for young people through employment, education, and community engagement.

Magnus states that ‘Hands Across Nasinu’ will bring the entire community, including businesses, schools, faith groups, and law enforcement, together to rescue and empower young people.

The initiative includes mentorship programs, early intervention strategies, environmental clean-up drives, and youth leadership development.

Magnus urges businesses to offer apprenticeships and youth employment opportunities, educational institutions to expand vocational training, and faith groups, NGOs, and community leaders to provide mentorship and early intervention.

