Council steps up waste management with expansion plans

Labasa Town Council building.

The Labasa Town Council and the Health Ministry are working on plans to extend the waste collection services boundaries to certain areas around Labasa.

Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi says that with the increase in population in certain residential and informal communities, waste collection is still an issue.

He says that areas beyond the boundaries are often opted for other alternative dumping sites, which are illegal and environmental hazards, which the council is fully aware of.

Article continues after advertisement

Ligairi adds that for Labasa, the current waste collection boundaries are expected to expand to Bulileka, Vunika, Lajonia, and Nagata.

However, villages within the Labasa town area, like Nacula, Naqai, and Nasekula, have collection services done once a week.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.