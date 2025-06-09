Council flags misleading PEV advertisements

Concerns have emerged over misleading practices by some visa consultants assisting Fijians with the Pacific Engagement Visa ballot.

While it is legitimate for consultants to charge for services, many applicants are unclear about what they are paying for.

Under the PEV scheme, entering the ballot costs about $36 but this does not guarantee a visa, nor is it a visa application. Only those selected from the ballot are invited to lodge a permanent residence visa application, which carries additional fees.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Seema Shandil attributes the issue to some consultants failing to clearly explain the distinction between ballot entry and the actual visa process.

Misleading advertisements, including one on TikTok claiming a PR can be secured for $80, have added to confusion. In some cases, applicants were charged lump sums without a breakdown of how much covered consultancy versus official fees.

Shandil urges all Fijians considering the PEV to fully understand the process, request clear breakdowns of charges, and verify that services offered do not promise guaranteed outcomes.

Transparency and informed decision-making are essential to avoid unnecessary costs and false expectations.

