Council emphasizes grassroots economic empowerment

The Tailevu Provincial Council is prioritizing the economic empowerment of families by focusing on development initiatives that originate at the village level and progress to the provincial stage.

Council Chair Rusiate Tudravu emphasizes the importance of a bottom-up approach to development, which aligns with the government’s recent efforts to decentralize decision-making.

Tudravu highlighted that the council’s current strategy, including the integrated development plan, allows each village in Tailevu to establish its own development priorities.

“What we want is for development to reach every village and then move up to the provincial level. I am thankful that the government is starting to decentralize and emphasize that development should come from the people.”

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka for supporting this approach, which emphasizes empowering local communities to voice their concerns and work with the government to find solutions.

Vuci Village Development Committee Chair Joji Butadroka echoed similar sentiments, pointing out that their strategic plan focuses heavily on economic empowerment.

Based on these village plans, discussions with the government focus on specific needs, ensuring that resources are directed where they are most needed.

Both leaders stressed that fostering local initiatives and maximizing natural resources are essential for economic growth and sustainable development in Tailevu.