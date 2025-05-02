Council dismisses Chaudhry’s claims on Labasa market

Labasa Town Council [File Photo]

The Labasa Town Council has strongly rejected claims made by Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry regarding the condition of the Labasa main market.

Special Administrator Samuela Ligairi has set the record straight, stating that the market facilities have recently undergone repairs and upgrades under the current government’s initiatives.

He says the Council is continuing its efforts to improve the town’s infrastructure, including further upgrades to the market and ongoing studies for future development in the vicinity, including a food market and a carrier stand.

[Source: Fiji Labour Party/ Facebook]

“I believe the market, the fish market, has just gone through some changes as compared to past years and many years ago, and also with the main market, we are working closely with the vendors on issues raised; we are attending to it on a case-by-case basis.”

Chaudhry had criticized the market, calling it an embarrassment and highlighting its failure to meet public health and safety standards.

“The market, the bus stand, you know, these things do not meet the public health requirements and occupational health and safety requirements, and the condition inside is pretty bad. The council is not investing in improving the conditions for the vendors.”

However, long-time Labasa vendor Amra Wati responded to Chaudhry’s statements, dismissing the criticism as politically motivated since the election is near.

A study is also underway to assess future upgrades, with the government already having plans for further development in the Labasa food market and the yaqona market.

