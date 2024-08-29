Cost-effective initiatives vital for disaster management projects

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka emphasized the need to implement new and cost-effective initiatives to ensure the sustainability of our projects.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Director General of the International Organization for Migration Amy Pope in Tonga this week.

During the meeting, Ditoka and his team briefed Pope on ongoing projects between the Fiji National Disaster Management Office and IOM.

Ditoka also discussed the importance of donor partners aligning with the strategic objectives of countries and supporting internal capacity building.

The Minister also acknowledged IOM for their partnership and support over the years and discussed future collaboration.