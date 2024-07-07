Cooperatives play huge role in economic development

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica stresses that cooperatives are critical to Fiji’s development, making crucial contributions to the economy while helping sustain the livelihoods of women and young people.

Fiji Cooperatives hold $151 million worth of assets, earning a revenue of $26 million and generating $2.5 million in profits.

While speaking to over 200 cooperative members at the International Day of Cooperatives in Labasa yesterday, Kamikamica says through dialogue, democratic governance, and shared ownership, cooperatives set an example for peace and stability.

Article continues after advertisement

He commended the cooperative youths for leading the way and transferring knowledge to ensure diversity, equity and equality for all.

“While your Coalition Government is focusing on improving the business environment such as simplifying tax systems and compliance, it is pleasing to see an increase in land owning units forming cooperatives and engaging in joint ventures with stakeholders such as Fiji Sugar Corporation.”

The theme for this year’s celebration was “Cooperatives Build a Better Future for All”.