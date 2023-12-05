Cooperative of farmers asserts ownership of hemp concept

The Fiji Cooperative of Farmers is expressing dissatisfaction, claiming that they have been kept uninformed regarding talks about industrial hemp.

The Cooperative asserts ownership of the ideas, alleging that they extensively documented and researched them, and both the previous government and the current administration have utilized this information.

Meanwhile, the coalition government states that they are open to discussions on the matter.

The Cooperative Chairman, Larry Tausere claims that the cooperative has been excluded from discussions surrounding the new hemp initiative.

“When they came to power, you see, they forgot that conversation. That’s where we said that, and then they carry on the same system that Fiji First did.”



Manoa Kamikamica [left] and Larry Tausere

Tausere emphasizes the need for transparent collaboration and an inclusive approach in the development and implementation of hemp-related projects.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says that nobody can claim that they own these global ideas.

“So, you know, that’s why we pursued it. I’m not, and I’m not too sure how the claims come about, but you know, medicinal cannabis is worldwide.”

Tausere insists that neglecting the expertise and contributions of the Fiji Cooperative of Farmers could potentially undermine the success and sustainability of the government’s hemp initiative.