Cook Islands PM urges unified action for Pacific goals

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Pacific Islands Forum Chair and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown has emphasized the need for collective action and urgency in order to achieve the shared aspirations articulated in the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Speaking during the opening of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting, Prime Minister Brown highlighted the importance of ensuring that Pacific voices are clear, Pacific priorities are understood, and that true partnerships are built on mutual benefits.

He adds that such partnerships are essential to delivering development outcomes for our region.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In the face of new challenges presented by the evolving global environment, Prime Minister Brown called on the Pacific leaders to lean on the Pacific Way as their guiding principle throughout the discussions and decisions of the week ahead.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka was received with resounding applause as he made his entrance at the National Auditorium in Avarua for the opening of the 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The 52nd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting promises to be an event of significant importance, with the aim of fostering collaboration, advancing regional interests, and building a prosperous and peaceful future for the Pacific Islands.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]