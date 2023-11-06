Cook Islands gears up for PIF meet

[Source: Pacific Islands Forum/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and other Pacific Island leaders will arrive in Cook Islands tonight on a chartered flight.

The leaders are gathering in Raratonga for the much anticipated Pacific Islands Forum Meeting.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola, who met with the Fijian Diaspora in Cook Islands last night says this is a crucial meeting for the region.

Ratu Inoke says a number of key topics which include climate change, regional security and 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent will be discussed during the five-day meeting.

“What to expect. I think there are some issues, it might be raised regarding the Japanese Nuclear Wastewater discharge and few other issues.”

The PIF will be held from tomorrow until Friday.