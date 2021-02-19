The threat posed by flooding which affects households, farms and infrastructure will now be addressed for major farmers and communities in the Western.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says they will organize contractors to carry out emergency drainage work as soon as possible.

He confirms this will be done in various localities.

Dr Reddy says they will treat this as an urgent concern to avoid the threat of flooding.

He adds that most of the public drains were hindered immensely due to silt from the surface run-off which is caused by continuous rainfall.

The Minister says they are committed to protecting homes and farms from flooding.