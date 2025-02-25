Contraband seized at Suva Remand Centre

Source: FCS Facebook

Hard drugs and syringes were among a large quantity of contraband seized at the Suva Remand Centre following a comprehensive search last night.

The Fiji Correction Services says their Emergency Control Unit conducted the search and seized marijuana, methamphetamine, suki, gas lighters, mobile phones, smoking apparatus, syringes, earphones, makeshift chargers, screwdrivers, USB devices, and wires.

Commissioner of Corrections, Dr Jalesi Nakarawa, acknowledged the persistent challenges posed by contraband smuggling, particularly the infiltration of illicit drugs into correctional institutions.

He says while they are rigorously addressing the smuggling of contraband, they are also grappling with severe overcrowding at the Suva Remand Centre, which is currently housing over 400 inmates which is more than double its intended capacity of 200.

He says despite these challenges, they are committed to curbing drug smuggling and hold accountable those who attempt to introduce illegal substances and prohibited items into the facilities.

The FCS strongly warns against any attempts to smuggle or throw contraband over prison walls, stressing that individuals caught engaging in such activities will face serious legal consequences.

The FCS calls on the public to support efforts to uphold the security and integrity of the correctional system.

In addition to stringent security operations, the FCS is committed to maintaining discipline and professionalism within its ranks.

As part of the agency’s zero-tolerance policy on drug use and staff collusion in contraband smuggling, FCS personnel will continue to undergo random drug tests.

The Fiji Corrections Service remains steadfast in its mission to ensure public safety, enforce institutional security, and support the rehabilitation of those in our care.