Continue fostering positivity urges FTU

The Teachers Union is encouraging teachers to continue fostering positivity, inclusiveness, and wisdom in their classrooms, nurturing the future of our nation with love and compassion.

General Secretary Muniappa Goundar says like the lights of Diwali, teachers have the power to illuminate minds and guide future generations towards a brighter tomorrow.

Goundar says Diwali holds profound significance for all exceeding religious boundaries and celebrating the universal message of victory of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.

Article continues after advertisement

He says this festival reminds everyone that no matter how challenging the path may seem, the flame of hope, dedication, and perseverance will always lead them to success.

Goundar says the values of Diwali which is truth, unity, and the triumph of knowledge are mirrored in the noble work teachers do every day.

Goundar is also commending the unwavering commitment of teachers to their profession and their shared mission of building a better society.