Consumers urged to stay alert during Diwali shopping

As the Diwali season approaches, the Consumer Council of Fiji is urging consumers to be cautious with their purchases and aware of their rights to avoid falling victim to unfair practices.

Last year, the Council received 163 complaints worth over $15,000, highlighting issues such as missing price tags, discrepancies between displayed and charged prices, and the sale of expired or contaminated food products, including items infested with weevils.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says one of the most common problems during Diwali is price gouging, where high-demand products see sudden and unjustified price hikes—like the recent surge in ghee prices.

She says complaints about overcharging on regulated essential food items are also frequent.

The Council also warns consumers to be mindful when booking hair and beauty treatments, as complaints about poor service are common.

Online shoppers are advised to exercise caution, with reports of non-delivery and scams rising during the festive period.

Shandil says Diwali is a joyful time, but consumers must remain vigilant, avoid rushed purchases, inspect products thoroughly, and keep receipts to make it easier to seek redress if needed.

She also stressed the importance of verifying websites and product authenticity when shopping online, given the rise of scams during festive seasons.

The CEO says the Council will increase surveillance of supermarkets and retailers throughout Diwali, monitoring pricing, promotions, and product quality to ensure compliance with fair trading standards.