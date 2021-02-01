Home

News

Construction of a classroom block at Lekutu Secondary begins

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
April 8, 2021 5:43 am

Construction of a new seven classroom block at Lekutu Secondary School has commenced.

Breaking ground for the new building yesterday, Minister for Education Rosy Akbar says the classrooms will enable them to get the students out of tents and into proper learning spaces.

The new building is Category 3 certified and is a semi-permanent fixture.

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says proper classrooms will be constructed later.

“Like I said, we will build you new classrooms, Cat 5 -Certified, that will come. Right now, getting you out of these shelters and into the new seven classrooms is our priority.”

Speaking to the contractors, Akbar urged them to meet their obligations to allow students to go back to school in classrooms.

“Please ensure you meet our contractual agreement and the school building is completed on time. I was told it should finish in 6 to 10 weeks but i suggest you do your job right and the building is built strong.”

Construction of the seven classrooms cost over $300,000.

