Condolences pour in for Acting DPP Toganivalu

Acting Director of the Office of Public Prosecution, David Toganivalu

Heartfelt condolences are pouring in following the untimely passing of the late Acting Director of the Office of Public Prosecution, David Toganivalu, last night.

Among those expressing sympathy is Rewa High Chief Ro Teimumu Kepa, who shared a message of condolences for Toganivalu’s family.

Ro Teimumu, currently in Israel, posted on her Facebook page, recognizing Toganivalu’s significant contributions and the great loss his passing represents.

Article continues after advertisement

Toganivalu, who also held the role of acting commissioner at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, was notably involved in representing the state in the case against former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and suspended Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho.