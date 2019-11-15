Concerns raised regarding cruelty to animal case in Raiwai

Concerns have been raised regarding a case of cruelty to animals where a man claims his neighbor kicks and beats his dogs with a 2×2 piece of lumber.

Concerned Resident Raynal Singh says he observed this at around 9.30am yesterday where he also saw his neighbor throwing one of his four dogs from a double story floor.

Singh says he made several attempts to confront the dog owner but this proved futile.

“Around my community people were just looking at what was happening but no one was taking any action regarding it. So what I decided to do is actually go and confront the person and ask him what he was really doing and why he was doing it. He had a very unrealistic explanation to what was happening. He started beating the dog and I think it was a very inhumane thing for him to do.”

Following this, Singh said that he lodged a complaint at the Raiwaqa Police Station and Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals adding that there were also words exchanged when authorities arrived.

“Once they were there, they warned him and he basically did not care about what they were saying. What he did is he swore at the family, my family was standing right there. He said those were his dogs, he could do whatever he wants and that he was feeding the dog and he also mentioned that he had not fed the dogs for two weeks.”

Police have confirmed they will provide support to SPCA in any way it can to retrieve the dogs that are allegedly being ill-treated.

SPCA says it has obtained further legal advice on how to proceed, and are working on removing the dogs from the situation.