Concerns raised on caliber of education

[File Photo]

Oceanic Communications General Manager Nitesh Chandra has voiced apprehensions regarding the standard of education received by university graduates in Fiji.

Speaking at a talanoa session organized by the Fiji Commerce and Employer Federation in Suva, Chandra highlighted the challenges faced by employers in finding suitable candidates, despite conducting numerous interviews.

The general manager expresses doubts about the calibre of education being offered by tertiary institutions.

“The universities are producing a lot of graduates in development, computer science, and accounting, but the quality of the graduates that are coming out a mediocre. We are interviewing 10, 12 applications every month, and we can’t take anything.”

Chandra calls for more dialogue with educators to address the perceived gap in education quality.

Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh reassured Chandra that the ministry would organize a forum to address the matter.

“We can organize a forum where we can actually get those providers here and have a robust discussion on the concerns that you have. I think that would be more productive than anything else.”

The Minister believes that this initiative demonstrates a commitment to bridging the skills gap and ensuring that graduates are well-equipped to meet the demands of the labour market.