Concerns over electricity tariff consultations continue

Nadi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Lawrence Kumar has raised concerns that public consultations on the proposed electricity tariff increase by the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission in Nadi may be mirroring what occurred in Labasa.

During the Labasa consultations, which took place yesterday, concerns were raised that the sessions appeared more like an awareness exercise, with only a small tent set up and junior staff responding to public queries.

Kumar says that a proper consultation must involve presentations from both Energy Fiji Limited and the FCCC, providing detailed data and clear explanations on the proposed increase.

The consultation session at the FNPF Plaza in Nadi was conducted from a small table set-up, with FCCC and Energy Fiji Limited representatives, including the FCCC Chief Executive, present to explain the implications of the proposed increase and record feedback from members of the public who stopped by.

Kumar adds that it would have been more appropriate for the consultations to be held in a closed-room setting, featuring structured presentations and more comprehensive information, in the presence of key stakeholders and members of the public.

“The current government has consistently spoken about inclusivity, consultation, and engagement with stakeholders and the public. However, in this case, we are not seeing that fully reflected.”

He thanked the Ministry of Finance for holding back the implementation of the electricity tariff increase and allowing consultations to take place.

However, he added that he hopes the consultations are not treated as a mere tick-the-box exercise.

“There needs to be genuine scrutiny of the data collected during these consultations. The data must be reviewed, and the views of the people must be taken into account.”

FCCC Chief Executive Senikavika Jiuta says the consultations are not a token gesture, adding that FCCC personnel alongside EFL representatives are on the ground to clarify public concerns and record feedback.

Meanwhile, members of the public who attended the consultation session in Nadi said their feedback had been recorded by the Commission, and they remain hopeful it will be taken into serious consideration when a final decision is made.

One of the attendees, Sereima Bulou, said the Commission explained the impact of the proposed tariff increase to her as a domestic user, leaving her convinced it would not heavily affect household consumers.

However, she noted that the potential ripple effects on ordinary citizens – arising from higher prices that businesses may adopt if the increase is implemented – were not clearly outlined. She added that the Commission should ensure the issue is explained from all angles.

The FCCC has confirmed that feedback received during the 21-day consultation period will be reviewed, with a decision on whether the electricity tariff increase will proceed, or be amended based on public submissions, expected to be announced two weeks after consultations conclude.

