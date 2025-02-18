COMPOL dismisses presence of large drug labs

[File Photo]

The Police Force has confirmed that there are no large-scale drug manufacturing labs in the country.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu made this statement following a briefing from regional law enforcement partners.

He stated that there are currently no commercial clandestine laboratories in Fiji for producing methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the Police Commissioner acknowledges that Fiji is used as a transshipment point for illicit drug trafficking to more lucrative drug markets.

He also notes that small-scale methamphetamine production does occur in Fiji, typically carried out by low-level individuals using dangerous and unprofessional methods that often involve harmful chemicals.

Commissioner Tudravu emphasizes that the Police Force is working with the transnational crime network in the Pacific, which includes a broad network of police and law enforcement agencies.

This collaboration involves intelligence sharing and partnerships with the Australian Federal Police to combat transnational crime.

He further states that drugs can be smuggled into Fiji in various ways, including being concealed in vessels, cargo, or carried by individuals.

The Commissioner renewed his call for a holistic approach to tackling drug-related issues.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link