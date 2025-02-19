COMPOL directs investigation into alleged assault

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu

Police officers will be held accountable if found to be abusing their lawful authority.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has issued the warning following claims where police officers allegedly assaulted a 32-year-old man in Navua.

Tudravu says the Criminal Investigations Department is investigating the matter and the victim has been provided regular feedback on the investigation.

He says the claims against police are unfortunate at a time when efforts are being directed towards rebuilding trust.

He says any act that brings disrepute to the organization casts a dark shadow on other positive achievements.

The COMPOL says just as he will not condone unruly behavior externally the same applies within, and officers have been warned to strictly enforce the law in accordance with best practices, and anything beyond the scope of lawful.

The Commissioner of Police is awaiting the investigation report from the Internal Affairs Unit before deciding disciplinary action against those involved while the criminal investigation into the matter continues.

