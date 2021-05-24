Community plays a vital role: UNICEF

The year 2022 will be a positive year for students as they will be able to go back to school and interact with their friends under new normal.

UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative, Vathinee Jitjaturunt says re-opening of schools will see behavioral changes in children as there are a lot more gains as compared to being at home.

Jitjaturunt says community plays a vital role in the re-opening of the school.

“I think in the school if you lack any resources, the community should come in and support you. I think by helping children we can promote effective learning and we will be able to make 2022 a happy year for children.”

She adds teachers have been trained to ensure children interact with each other under COVID safe measures.

Years eight to 13 will start school next week Tuesday whereas Early Childhood Education to Year 7 will start on 10 January 2022.