Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID-19 LIVE briefing|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without CareFiji app|Variant confirmed as dangerous India strain|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

News

Community helps the needy in Nadi

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 4:35 pm

A supermarket in Nadi has set up a community pantry to help people facing hardships due to the lockdown.

Under the initiative, customers at Every Day Supermarket purchase basic food items and leave it at the pantry for those in need.

Supermarket Manager, Charlie Zou Lee says the pantry was proposed by customers after the supermarket owner decided to give out 100 loaves of bread for free every day.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first one was only bread, but later other people have donated so we have put in other stuff too.”

The idea was posted on social media yesterday, and the supermarket received tremendous feedback.

Tessa Eastgate who works next door says she was surprised with the long line of people outside the supermarket early this morning.

“Yesterday, it took them the whole day to finish 100 loaves of bread, but today it took them less than two hours. And I was surprised that all the items were finished even before 10am.”

People are being encouraged to help each other during these trying times.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.