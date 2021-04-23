Community helps the needy in Nadi

A supermarket in Nadi has set up a community pantry to help people facing hardships due to the lockdown.

Under the initiative, customers at Every Day Supermarket purchase basic food items and leave it at the pantry for those in need.

Supermarket Manager, Charlie Zou Lee says the pantry was proposed by customers after the supermarket owner decided to give out 100 loaves of bread for free every day.

Article continues after advertisement

“The first one was only bread, but later other people have donated so we have put in other stuff too.”

The idea was posted on social media yesterday, and the supermarket received tremendous feedback.

Tessa Eastgate who works next door says she was surprised with the long line of people outside the supermarket early this morning.

“Yesterday, it took them the whole day to finish 100 loaves of bread, but today it took them less than two hours. And I was surprised that all the items were finished even before 10am.”

People are being encouraged to help each other during these trying times.