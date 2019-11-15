Communication and accurate information crucial during disasters

In times of natural disasters, communication and accurate information are critical in dispatching assistance, rescue and relief work.

This was highlighted by National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko during the signing of grant assistance for high-frequency radios.

Soko highlighted that NDMO conducted a recent survey of its radio communication systems in the Northern Division and confirmed the current systems are untenable due to the aging structures and unavailability of parts.

The Director adds that in order to improve the country’s resilience, a multi-telecommunications service was suggested to ensure reliable communication.

She also acknowledged the assistance to procure nine HF radios that increases Fiji’s capacity in communication that will be useful in an event of a natural disaster.

“The HF radios are standalone systems, long-range capabilities. The message sent using this system are capable of reaching the most remote areas of Fiji. In particular, isolated communities which are not serviced by any mobile service provider. Therefore the HF radios will be installed in the Northern Division for this initiative.”

The Government of Japan will provide the high-frequency communication system assistance worth up to $179,968 to NDMO through its Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects Programme.