Commander briefed on Blackrock

The Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major General Jone Kalouniwai has been told that there needs to be some changes to the manning of the Blackrock Camp in Nadi.

The Commander is on a three-day tour of the Western division.

Peace Support Operations Directorate, Colonel Pacolo Luveni had the opportunity to brief the commander on all peacekeeping deployments, Pre-Deployment Training (PDT) and the status of the Blackrock Camp.

Colonel Luveni has proposed to Major General Kaoluniwai of a structural overhaul of the manning of Blackrock in order to meet the rising demands in the face of professionalism.



[Source: RFMF]

The RFMF Development & Strategic Command Directorate also had a chance to brief the military head.

The visit concluded with a tour around the Blackrock Camp Facilities.