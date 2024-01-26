Colonel Naliva assumes key role

Newly appointed Deputy Commander of the Australian Army's 7th Brigade Penioni Naliva

The relationship between Fiji and the Australian defense has been solidified today with the appointment of Colonel Penioni Naliva as the Deputy Commander of the Australian Army’s 7th Brigade.

The RFMF Colonel met his new colleagues as he gets ready for an exciting 2024 and 2025 together.

The Australian Defence Force says this international military partnership has been planned for a long time, and it’s brilliant to see it begin.

They congratulated Colonel Naliva on taking up his new post as the two countries continue to collaborate in various areas within the defense space.