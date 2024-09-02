Collaboration to support MSMEs

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation is exploring opportunities to expand its network and support MSME growth through partnerships.

Acting Chief Executive Savenca Baro says this strategy will help address the federation’s challenges in offering training and resources.

Baro emphasizes the importance of MSMEs uniting and supporting one another to improve the overall business environment.

He says that Fiji’s current business environment is healthy, as the MSMEs contributions have increased significantly.

“After COVID it was recognized that there was a growth in the MSME sector and I think there was a growth in contributions to the GDP. There has been a steady growth, there was a lot of movement from formal employment to setting up entrepreneurship for a lot of people.”

Baro adds that FCEF has partnered with the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Service, to assist in building entrepreneurs.

He says that more than 30 graduates will be provided trainings and funding in paving their ways to the establishment of their business.

25 small businesses have signed an agreement with the FCEF where they will provide $2000 each to assist in training other MSMEs.