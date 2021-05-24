Collaboration needed to address climate concerns

The Turkish Non-Resident Ambassador, Fatma Ömür Ünsay has given assurance that they will provide solutions to several Pacific challenges.

During her meeting with Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, Ünsay discussed climate change challenges faced by both countries.

Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted Fiji’s vulnerability to climate change and the recent mitigation and adaptation strategies undertaken by the Fijian Government.

Article continues after advertisement

He also stressed the importance of accessing affordable climate finance and having the support of bilateral partners to assist Fiji in meeting its climate change commitments.

The Ambassador adds that Turkey will also focus on updating nationally determined contributions in line with the Paris climate agreement and a roadmap to reach the 2053 net-zero emissions target.