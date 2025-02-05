COI keen to move forward

The Commission of Inquiry is still awaiting a response from the Judicial Services Commission and Attorney General Graham Leung on the request to seek the opinion of a King’s Counsel.

This is in relation to the termination of the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s Manager Investigations, Kuliniasi Saumi who was a key witness in the COI.

Saumi was dismissed from FICAC after giving evidence in Barbara Malimali’s case.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason says the Commission is keen to move forward, even if that means making difficult decisions or seeking legal opinions.

“Obviously, we should wait for them, and we’re also waiting for a response from the Attorney General. But if there are difficulties, we don’t know what they are. We need to know what they are, and then we need to, in everybody’s interest, act collectively on the next step so that we’re all together.”

When questioned, Mason admitted that they are experiencing delays but stresses that these are important issues.

“Yes, I think the process is being delayed. There have been a lot of issues, but it is a really important commission. The questions before us are really important, and you would know that FICAC has been under criticism since its inception. The criticisms mostly relate to, whether is this institution being used by those in power for their own benefit? And those are really key questions for any country to answer. So yes, there have been delays, but these are all really to be expected.”

In a statement this afternoon, the Judicial Services Commission states they deliberated on the matter concerning Malimali.

Commission Secretary Tomasi Bainivalu says they have responded to the letter from COI.

Meanwhile, former Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai provided evidence today, while Malimali is expected to begin giving her testimony later this afternoon.

Mason also confirms that following the completion of the open witness list, the commission will proceed to a closed witness list, which will primarily include members of parliament.