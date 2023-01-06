COC members hold another meeting

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [left] at the Suvavou House in Suva

The Constitutional Offices Commission is meeting at the Suvavou House in Suva.

The noted attendees include Opposition Leader Voreqe Bainimarama and also former National Federation Party MP Tupou Draunidalo.

It is believed that Draunidalo is the Opposition Leader’s nominee to the Commission.

She will be replacing former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Suva Lawyer Jon Apted is COC Chair and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s nominee to the COC.

