Coastal fisheries need our attention: Koroilavesau

Sustainable fishing is one of the major challenges faced by most countries including Fiji and needs serious attention to avoid the risk of depletion.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says Fijians need to be mindful to leave enough fish in the ocean, respecting habitats, and ensuring people who depend on fishing can maintain their livelihoods.

Koroilavesau adds the impacts of climate change, land-based pollution, and economic demand remain a grave concern.

“We all need relevant and fit for purpose legislation, to support activities geared towards the development of a sustainable coastal seafood platform. These legislative provisions will support and guide the need for science, enforcement, management measure, and economic progress in a way that recognizes sustainable development goals.”

He says workforce and financial support have always played an important role in sustainable fisheries management.

“If we are to ensure that the fish that we consume and those that we send off to the markets are sustainable, then we need to invest in our workforce and identify appropriate funding mechanisms to support the work.”

Meanwhile, the ocean’s new action plan agenda was launched yesterday to manage our oceans for future generations.