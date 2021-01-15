Coastal erosion forces village to plan relocation

Villagers of Yaro in Kia Island, Macuata are looking to relocate to higher ground due to coastal erosion.

Village headman, Kemueli Naisaramaki says, the village was inundated with waves churned up by Tropical Cyclone Yasa, which hit Fiji over a month ago.

Naisaramaki told the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama last week, this has caused a massive erosion along their foreshore.

Some homes and the village nursing station now sits only a couple of meters away from the eroded shoreline.

Naisaramaki says the village elders have identified a piece of land for the village to relocate to and they are seeking government’s assistance in preparing the land for the relocation.

The Prime Minister told the villagers, it is important that from now on, those who intend to build their homes are to do so on higher grounds.

Bainimarama adds it is no longer safe to build homes by the sea, considering climate change and its impact on our land.

FBC News understands, the Ministry of Health is also planning to relocate the nursing station to higher ground.